James O'Brien's "Mic Drop" Question To Theresa May On Syria

This is James O'Brien's question to Theresa May over her decision to join in air strikes in Syria that listeners described as "mic drop moment".

Overnight on Friday, the Prime Minister ordered armed forces to carry out a series of bombing raids on key targets in Syria as punishment for the chemical attack in Douma.

James had a simple question for Ms May: "What saved more lives?"

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "What saved more lives, Mrs May? Taking in a million refugees and not dropping bombs?

"Or dropping bombs and voting, as you did Prime Minister, to keep thousands of unaccompanied children fleeing precisely the war that you joined this weekend, or that you contributed to, for coming here for sanctuary and safety.

"What saved more lives?"

Listeners were very moved by James's question. One tweeted: