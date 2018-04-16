James O'Brien's "Mic Drop" Question To Theresa May On Syria

16 April 2018, 11:22

This is James O'Brien's question to Theresa May over her decision to join in air strikes in Syria that listeners described as "mic drop moment".

Overnight on Friday, the Prime Minister ordered armed forces to carry out a series of bombing raids on key targets in Syria as punishment for the chemical attack in Douma.

James had a simple question for Ms May: "What saved more lives?"

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "What saved more lives, Mrs May? Taking in a million refugees and not dropping bombs?

"Or dropping bombs and voting, as you did Prime Minister, to keep thousands of unaccompanied children fleeing precisely the war that you joined this weekend, or that you contributed to, for coming here for sanctuary and safety.

"What saved more lives?"

Listeners were very moved by James's question. One tweeted:

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz couldn't get a word in edgeways.

Maajid's Exhausting Battle With Caller Who Wouldn't Let Him Get A Word In

20 hours ago

Catherine West criticises lack of vote ahead of Syrian airstrikes

Labour MP "Cross" She Couldn't Debate Syrian Airstrike In Parliament

1 day ago

Shelagh Fogarty with David Schneider

David Schneider's Perfect Response To Claim There's A "Jewish Conspiracy"

2 days ago