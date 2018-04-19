James O'Brien's Perfect Analogy On Why Windrush Scandal Should Make You Angry

James O'Brien is furious about the Windrush scandal - and this analogy perfectly explains why you should be too.

The families of thousands of Caribbean migrants who came to the UK as British citizens over 40 years ago are being threatened with deportation by the Home Office.

James railed against the policy earlier this week - and went viral with his passionate monologue on the Windrush generation.

Today, he used the perfect analogy to explain why Theresa May's policy of creating a hostile environment for all immigrants should make you so angry, even if you're not an immigrant.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James said: "If you want to create a hostile environment for shoplifters in a shop, you're going to agree to treating every single shopper like a thief, so every single time you go into that shop you get frisked, you get searched, you get patted down, you get bent over a desk in a back room and are examined internally to make sure you're not smuggling walnuts out the back door, every single time you shop, you get treated like a thief until you can prove that you're not.

"Now that creates a hostile environment for shoplifters doesn't it, because the shoplifters are going to think twice aboutusing their cavities to smuggle walnuts if they know that they're going to be examined with rubber gloves every time they go into that shop.

"So you create a hostile environment for shoplifters by treating everybody in the shop as if they are a thief.

"Now if you are a shopper in that shop, you are not going to like this idea. If you are a law-abiding, legally present shopper in that store, you don'twant to be subjected to an internal examination every time you walk up the fruit and veg aisle, do you? You don't want to be subject to a hostile environment when you're completely innocent.

"So how could somebody who's completely innocent possibly be in favour of creating a hostile environment that would affect every shopper in that shop? Answer, they're never going near that shop."