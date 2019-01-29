James O'Brien's Powerful Response To Brexiter Who Asked Why He Voted Remain

When this caller asked James O'Brien why he voted Remain, his answer was so, so powerful.

Rob in Bedford said that he voted for Brexit based on the future he saw for his children's generation and wanted to know what reasons James had for being so confident that remaining was the correct option.

And LBC listeners were very moved by James's response.

He said: "I looked at the observable reality of my life, my entire life, and decided it was better than the unknown.

"The freedom of movement that myself and my children would continue to enjoy.

"The economic growth, hopefully with a little bit more of leftish redistribution of the wealth that we generate, but the economic growth which saw us continue to punch way above our weight.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"The co-operation on issues of security and possibly military which would ensure the continuation of the peace that has been unprecedented in Europe since 1945, when Winston Churchill first talked about a United States of Europe, but obviously since the Treaty of Rome in 57, when freedom of movement become essentially enshrined in European law.

"All of the things that I voted for were, in the simplest of terms Rob, the stuff I already had."