James O'Brien's reaction to Labour's claim they forced Tory Budget spending spree

This was James O'Brien's reaction to claims from some Jeremy Corbyn supporters that Labour forced the government into more left-wing policies in the Budget 2020.

James said that Conservative budget was the first for ten years which didn't leave him better off, which due to his beliefs in wealth distribution is a good thing - however he didn't thank Jeremy Corbyn for this alteration, unlike some.

James sniggered at some Jeremy Corbyn supporters who have suggested Labour forced the government to adopt more left-wing policies.

"The idea that a government with a majority of 80 seats has been forced into adopting policies they would rather not adopt by the political genius of a man that they battered so soundly at the ballot box three months ago, is even by the standards of post-Brexit British politics, probably the funniest chapter that has been written so far."

James continued: "Why is the government announcing these policies? Answer: because it maximises their chance of winning the next election. How did they win the last election? Because the opposition leader was so fundamentally flawed and arguably pathetic."

The way for Jeremy Corbyn supporters to maintain he is the Messiah, said James, is you claim that the worst Labour defeat since 1935 frightened the Tories so much that they have decided to adopt a bunch of Corbyn policies.

With Chancellor Rishi Sunak's announcement of a Budget that echoes the wishes of Labour, those either side of politics in a "straight-jacket of partisanship"will be entirely disillusioned and confused, James amusingly observed.

