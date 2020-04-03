James O'Brien's moving moment with caller who might never see his dad again

3 April 2020, 13:00

By Fiona Jones

This is the moving moment James O'Brien talked to a caller who may never see his terminally ill father again as he is not allowed into the care home during the pandemic.

The caller Geoff told James his father is in a nursing home and was very tragically diagnosed with terminal brain cancer - he was expected to pass away in March so every day is positive.

Geoff had been visiting his dad every weekend and as the pandemic worsened the care home allowed only "essential" visits.

"I managed to sneak in one weekend because he's got some paperwork to sort out," he said, sharing that now he calls his father three times a day - unfortunately he cannot FaceTime due to the care home's inconsistent WiFi.

"I'm coming to terms with the fact I'm not going to see him again," Geoff said; his dad is compos mentis so also aware of this.

James wondered if there was any way Geoff could see his dad one more time and Geoff said he's only able to drop things off at the care home door.

"It's absolutely brutal," James said, "there is one silver lining that you're in daily contact and you know it's coming so you can leave him in no doubt about how much you love him. And at least in the months to come if or when you do lose him, I hope you'll take this opportunity to leave nothing unsaid."

James, who experienced something similar, also reminded Geoff to look after himself for not only his own wellbeing but for others in his life.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: "Criticising China doesn't mean you're pro-Trump"

Maajid Nawaz: "Criticising China doesn't mean you're pro-Trump"

4 days ago

Coronavirus: Doctor's union boss admits "social distancing cannot happen in hospitals"

Coronavirus: Doctor's union boss admits "social distancing cannot happen in hospitals"

6 days ago

Frontline nurse calls on government to provide PPE for "distraught" NHS staff

Frontline nurse begs government to provide PPE for "distraught" NHS staff

24 mins ago

LBC Latest

How do you get tested for coronavirus? Here's the latest

How do I get tested for coronavirus in the UK?

The temperature is expected to reach 20C this weekend

Londoners warned against park picnics and sunbathing in coronavirus lockdown
The Queen will address the nation on Sunday at 8pm

The Queen to address the nation on coronavirus this Sunday

Coronavirus: Peak of UK's COVID-19 outbreak might come on Easter Sunday, says Matt Hancock