James O'Brien's reaction to Trump supporting "alien DNA" doctor

29 July 2020, 14:18 | Updated: 29 July 2020, 14:23

By Fiona Jones

This was James O'Brien's reaction to President Trump defending his support for a doctor who backs hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 - but has also made medical claims about alien DNA and demons.

Speaking in his daily coronavirus briefing, Donald Trump backed his choice to retweet a video from the Houston doctor Stella Immanuel on the use of hydroxychloroquine.

However Ms Immanuel has also reportedly claimed that alien DNA is used in medical treatments, scientists are creating a vaccine to inoculate people against being religious, and also warns of the effects of having sexual relations with demons while dreaming.

The President told reporters: "She was on air, along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine, and I thought she was very impressive."

James O'Brien, head in hands, recounted Stella Immanuel's extraordinary beliefs.

"The President of the United States of America, the leader of - well you can't really say the free world anymore because they're picking people off the streets of New York now and chucking them in the back of unmarked vans.

"Performative authoritarianism.

"The idea now that that country is reduced to seeing its leader with the death toll around 150,000 mark.

"And a man who said it was a hoax and would be over by teatime is now offering public support to a doctor who believes that alien DNA" is involved in

James reflected, "How far and how fast a country can fall."

