Boris Johnson "Looks A Little Rattled" He Is Now "Facing Up To Reality"

31 July 2019, 11:22

James said it looked like Boris Johnson was facing up to the reality of the situation, but suggested he might not care now he is Prime Minister.

James said Johnson has "done it again" after the Prime Minister said it was up to the EU to compromise to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Hitting out at Mr Johnson, James said: "Until the memoirs are published, and with Johnson even when his memoirs are published you won't know what to believe because he's probably prepared an alternative volume and only decided at the last minute which version of his own life he's actually going to go to print with. Just like he did with his Brexit/remain decisions."

James told his LBC listeners he thought they would always "blame any problem on the EU."

James O&squot;Brien said Mr Johnson looked "rattled"
James O'Brien said Mr Johnson looked "rattled". Picture: PA/LBC

As he has said previously, James said he's not even sure if Boris Johnson cares. Now that he is Prime Minister with his "name on the honours board" his "place in history" is established, such as it is.

James said he genuinely thinks that is all Mr Johnson cares about.

Admitting at times we are all in danger of "seeing what we want to see, or hearing what we want to hear," James said he thought the Prime Minister looks "a little rattled."

"There's a sort of shiftiness, an adverting of the eyes," James said.

He said "the further you stay away from power, the easier it is to lob ludicrous, empty and often deceitful slogans into the mix."

"So," James said, "Johnson is now facing up to reality."

To find out what James thinks the reality is that Boris Johnson is facing up to watch the whole video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Explains Why He Doesn't Call PM 'Boris'

Maajid Explains Why He Doesn't Call PM 'Boris'

2 days ago

Matt Frei

Ukip General Secretary Paul Oakley Quits Over Carl Benjamin Rape Remark

17 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Factchecking Charity Executive Calls For 'Urgent Transparency' Ahead Of Next Election

21 hours ago

LBC Latest

Love Island: Two-thirds of contestants picked by casting team

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson: There are people out there just waiting to be annoyed by our music

Body of Indian coffee chain founder discovered in river after disappearance

Essex: Five deaths in 36 hours possibly linked to same batch of drugs