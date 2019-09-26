Johnson Is Inciting Hatred, Paula Sherriff Tells James O'Brien

26 September 2019, 15:39

MP Paula Sherriff told James O'Brien that "Boris Johnson is inciting hatred to MPs" with his aggressive language, after he rejected MPs' calls to temper his words.

Boris Johnson rejected her point that his aggressive language fuelled public abuse and death threats and she referenced the tragic death of Jo Cox.

After her impassioned speech, the Prime Minister simply replied: "I have never heard so much humbug in all my life."

The Labour MP told James that a number of Tory MPs have said they are "mortified" at Boris Johnson's behaviour.

James asked: "When you heard that response, you must have been close to pinching yourself?"

"Yes, you've just articulated really well what I was feeling there. I was angry after he said that, but also I couldn't quite believe it. This was our Prime Minister and a female MP has just described how death threats and abuse were happening. Not just to me, I was speaking on behalf of a large number of MPs and indeed cross party MPs, and his response was to say 'humbug'."

The leader of our country, that is how seriously he takes the daily threats that are coming to MPs."

She reasoned his dismissive reaction was because this sort of language is "entirely deliberate" and "all part of the strategy", which she says demonstrates "once more that he is absolutely unfit to hold the great office of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom."

Sherriff told James she "felt a duty" to step in and make these comments after seeing Johnson's language being echoed on social media.

"I hadn't intended on going on and being quite so emotional or speaking for such a long time, but it came from the heart. It really did. People are scared, James," said Paula Sherriff.

Last night she told the House of Commons: "This evening the Prime Minister has continually used pejorative language to describe an act of parliament passed by this House.

"We should not resort to using offensive, dangerous or inflammatory language for legislation that we do not like.

"We stand here under the shield of our departed friend [Jo Cox] with many of us here subjected to death threats and abuse every single day."And they often quote his words: Surrender Act, betrayal, traitor. And I for one are sick of it."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Caller Wants To Build British Prisons In Syria Because It's Cheaper Than Belmarsh

Caller Wants To Build British Prisons In Syria Because It's Cheaper Than Belmarsh

5 days ago

"Tom Watson Is A Cynical Old Fixer", Says Former Labour MP Denis MacShane

"Tom Watson Is A Cynical Old Fixer", Says Former Labour MP Denis MacShane

5 days ago

Hillary Benn Fears 'Some Labour Voters Might Vote For Another Party' Because Of Brexit Stance

Hillary Benn: Some Labour Voters Might Vote For Another Party Because Of Brexit Stance

2 days ago

LBC Latest

The Steve Allen tea towel

Buy A Steve Allen Tea Towel - And Help Raise Money For Global's Make Some Noise
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Challenges Caller Over Claim Death Threats Are Common
The Nigel Farage Show 26 September 2019

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

Jaguar Land Rover to temporarily shut UK factories after Brexit