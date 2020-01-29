Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy grilled by listeners: Watch from 10am

One of the candidates to be the next leader of the Labour Party, Lisa Nandy, is live in the LBC studio to answer questions from James O'Brien and the LBC listeners.

She is one of four candidates running to replace Jeremy Corbyn, along with Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Emily Thornberry.

Do you have a question you want to ask Ms Nandy? This is your chance. Call 0345 60 60 973 to place your call.

And come back here to watch from 10am.