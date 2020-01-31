The last ever James O'Brien Brexit caller might just have been the best

This was James O'Brien's final call on Brexit before the UK leaves - and it ended in the most remarkable way.

The UK is set to leave the European Union at 11pm after three-and-a-half years of political deadlock.

James has been one of the most outspoken critics of Brexit and has become a familiar face with his arguments with Leave voters live on LBC.

He was having a very calm - and entertaining - day on his show on Brexit Day.

But then Jeff in Henley called trying to give James a silver lining on Brexit.

James O'Brien's final Brexit caller was one of the best. Picture: PA / LBC

He said that the UK was getting back democracy that we couldn't have inside the European Union.

And when James asked him for one example of how the UK wasn't democratic while inside the EU, Jeff struggled to answer.

He mentioned the six requests that David Cameron went to Brussels with, asking for reform and didn't get any agreement.

When James asked him if he even knew what any of those six things are, the call ended with one of the most incredible moments throughout the debate.

