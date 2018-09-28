LBC Listener Offered “Life-Changing” Job After Call To James O’Brien

An LBC listener who was working three jobs says he has now been offered a “life-changing” role thanks to his call to James O’Brien.

On Thursday, Nathaniel phoned James while on his way to an interview in a bid to secure his fourth job.

The 27-year-old was already working three roles but struggling to make ends meet for his family.

“How can I work harder, do I need to give up sleep? Am I sleeping too much?” Nathaniel from Dover said on Thursday.

Picture: LBC

But, 24 hours later Nathaniel had some good news to report back on.

After appearing on LBC, a rival company had heard his plight - and offered him a job starting immediately.

“Unlike these three or four jobs I’ve been doing previously, this job outstrips any job I’ve ever had in my life,” he said.

“It pays four times more than all three combined, so as a result of literally speaking yesterday I’ve managed to find a career-type job in the city.

“I’m actually now able to start to save.”

It was a truly heartwarming moment, watch it unfold above.