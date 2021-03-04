Listener's branded this Mystery Hour call 'the best radio ever'

By EJ Ward

When James O'Brien threw open the phone lines nobody thought there would be six minutes dedicated to finger wiggling.

Every week, James O'Brien enlists the help of LBC listeners to solve the questions you've always wondered the answer to.

Mystery Hour is all about shared human knowledge. Call up with a question and then another listener around the country will know the answer.

Martin called in today with his question and started by asking James to get involved with a physical task.

"I'd invite you to open your hands out, palm side up and with each of your fingers, starting with your thumb, place it towards the centre of your hands," the caller asked.

As radio listeners around the country tried to replicate this, Martin said that your fingers "all move independently, apart from your little pinky."

"Why does your last finger always bring in the ring finger," Martin asked.

What followed was LBC Presenter James trying to replicate this, with the caller demanding James try to enlist the help of other LBC staff to see if they can do it.

Words cannot describe what happened next, but watch the whole video at the top of the page to see what followed.

LBC listeners took to social media, including one surgeon who seemed to have a medical answer!

