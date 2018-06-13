Listeners Labelled This Call From A Ukipper To James O'Brien The Greatest Call Ever

13 June 2018, 10:51

This is the remarkable call from a four-time Ukip candidate to James O'Brien that left LBC listeners speechless.

James was asking why it could possibly be a bad thing for MPs to have a say if we can only get a rotten deal from the EU.

Then Philip called up and LBC listeners all stopped what they were doing in disbelief.

James asked him: "They say 'We must have the right to apply the brake if it becomes absolutely obvious that we're driving into a burning building.'

"And you say 'No, even if we're driving into a burning building, we must absolutely not have a brake'?"

James O'Brien was left speechless by Philip's call
James O'Brien was left speechless by Philip's call. Picture: LBC

Philip responded: "Yes, I agree.

James then asked: "You did hear the words that came out of my mouth, right?"

Philip told James that his hometown Sandbach was 98% white, but he was worried by the number of Somalians who have come to Britain on Dutch passports, something that made him vote for Brexit.

Afterwards, listeners tweeted about how remarkable the call was.

Some people were convinced that Philip was a hoax caller, but research shows that he did indeed stand for Ukip four times, including in the General Election in 2010 in Milton Keynes South, getting just over 2,000 votes.

