James O'Brien Live Fact-Checks Caller's Claim On Scottish EU Trading

When this caller made a claim about Scotland's relationship with the European Union, James O'Brien fact-checked it live on air and found he was talking "twaddle".

David in Glasgow claimed that only 9% of Scottish businesses export to the EU, but James pointed out how "dangerous" the figures he was quoting were.

Responding to David's claim, James said: "This is a figure I've heard doing the rounds with some anti-EU people. It doesn't matter what percentage of businesses export to the EU. You need to look at the percentage of exports that go to the EU.

"It's a relatively small number of companies doing a massive amount of the business with the EU.

"That 9% figure is not only meaningless, but it's dangerously ignorant."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

When David couldn't tell him the percentage of exports to the EU, James took matters into his own hands.

"Let's google it now," he said, typing in 'What percentage of Scottish exports go to the EU?'

When he got an answer, it was very clear that David was talking "twaddle".

