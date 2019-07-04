James O'Brien Live Fact-Checks Caller's Claim On Scottish EU Trading

4 July 2019, 13:00

When this caller made a claim about Scotland's relationship with the European Union, James O'Brien fact-checked it live on air and found he was talking "twaddle".

David in Glasgow claimed that only 9% of Scottish businesses export to the EU, but James pointed out how "dangerous" the figures he was quoting were.

Responding to David's claim, James said: "This is a figure I've heard doing the rounds with some anti-EU people. It doesn't matter what percentage of businesses export to the EU. You need to look at the percentage of exports that go to the EU.

"It's a relatively small number of companies doing a massive amount of the business with the EU.

"That 9% figure is not only meaningless, but it's dangerously ignorant."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

When David couldn't tell him the percentage of exports to the EU, James took matters into his own hands.

"Let's google it now," he said, typing in 'What percentage of Scottish exports go to the EU?'

When he got an answer, it was very clear that David was talking "twaddle".

Watch the full, remarkable clip at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Hilarious Row With Caller Who Wants Black Bond But Not Gay Spider-Man

4 days ago

Exclusive
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump

US Has "Until The End Of The Year" To Drop Sanctions Or North Korea Will Start Nuclear Missile Tests

5 days ago

This call took an unusual turn

These Two Callers Went Head To Head Over The Mark Field Video

13 days ago

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show only on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch Now

National Trust vows to offload all investments in fossil fuel industry

Philippine senator shrugs off police killing of three-year-old girl in drug raid

Female writers say Idris Elba 'intimidated and disrespected' them