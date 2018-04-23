Martin Lewis: Why Do I Have To Police Facebook?

The MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis is suing Facebook for defamation after months of frustration with scammers using his name in advertisements on social media.

Martin Lewis is suing Facebook for defamation over claims it has published and earned money from more than 50 fraudulent adverts that used his name to scam vulnerable people.

He told James O'Brien that the social media site, which he said was "growing out of control", had asked him to police the issue himself.

Mr Lewis, who doesn't do any advertising, was frustrated by Facebook's reporting process which he said was taking several weeks.

He said: "They say I have to police it."

"Why am I policing them?

"They are being paid to promote these scammers.

"They are facilitating in scamming people.

"You shouldn't have to be a millionaire to protect your rights and to stop being defamed."