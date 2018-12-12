James O'Brien's Must-Watch Take On The Tories Trying To Topple Theresa May

James O'Brien was at his electric best as he railed against the "liars" who are trying to oust Theresa May.

The Prime Minister faces a vote of no confidence after Sir Graham Brady revealed he had received the requisite 48 letters from Conservative MPs.

That vote will be tonight, with the Prime Minister needing 159 votes to survive or there will be a leadership challenge.

James O'Brien insists there is nothing Theresa May could have done and that changing the leader will not get us a better deal from the EU.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "This leadership election is happening because people still believe that by changing the singer, they can somehow change the song. And they can't.

"There is nothing that a different Prime Minister could have done, because once the red lines met the Good Friday Agreement against the backdrop of weaponising freedom of movement and the indivisibility of the four freedoms, this was all inevitable.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Whatever so-called deal any Prime Minister was able to cobble together was going to end like this, because whenever you write it down, it falls apart.

"So Chequers, the first cowards fled, the first rats left the sinking ship - David Davis and Boris Johnson - so that they could continue to heckle dishonestly from the sidelines.

"As the withdrawal agreement got closer to reality, as it got written down, that too fell apart in the context of parliamentary support which the Prime Minister concluded she simply wasn't going to get."

Turning his attention to the Brexiteers who have forced the vote of no confidence, James stated: "Still they continue. Still they claim, still they lie, still they fib.

"If this was football, they would have received red cards months ago. In almost any other sphere, ignorance and incompetence displayed on a scale in the last six months would have been punishable by professional death. A red card.

"If you don't know the importance of Dover and Calais while you're supposed to be negotiating Brexit - it's an early bath for you Dominic Raab.

"If you can spend two years as Secretary of State for exiting the European Union and achieve precisely nothing before waltzing off in a hissy fit after the grown-ups had to come in and undo some of the mess that you made, it's an early bath for you David Davis.

"If you can prioritise personal advancement and ambition above the national interest in the same way that you have prioritised personal satisfaction above everything from your party to your marriage, it's an early bath for you Boris Johnson.

"And still they come. And still they claim. And still they lie."