James O'Brien Says The New Brexit Slogan Is The Most Insidious Yet

The new Brexit slogan beloved of Boris Johnson is that we need to "get Brexit done". James O'Brien labelled it the worst of all the meaningless slogans.

Boris Johnson reluctantly wrote to the EU to request a delay to Brexit - even after saying he wouldn't - but is determined to force his withdrawal agreement through parliament in time to leave on 31st October.

He has regularly used the slogan "get Brexit done" to say that he wants to move on to other domestic issues.

But pointing out that the withdrawal agreement is only the start, after which a trade deal needs to be agreed, James O'Brien said: "I've been talking for a while now about how it's not the beginning of the end, it's the end of the beginning.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"That's why I'm suggesting to you that let's get Brexit done... of all the hollow, dangerous, meaningless slogans that have fallen apart under scrutiny over the last four years, I think this one might be the most insidious of all."

