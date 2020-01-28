Nicholas Parsons: Christopher Biggins pays hilarious tribute to his good friend

Christopher Biggins, who was best man at Nicholas Parsons' wedding, shared some hilarious stories about the late broadcaster.

Christopher Biggins was such a good friend of Nicholas Parsons that he was best man at his wedding.

Biggins spoke to James O'Brien about his friendship with the late broadcaster.

Biggins said: "He was brilliant at everything that he did. I mean, he was fantastic."

They met when Nicholas Parsons came to Barbados to get married. He asked Biggins if he would be his best man.

The pair became really good friends.

Biggins shared a story about Nicholas Parson's last show at Edinburgh.

He had a bad fall and had to go to hospital.

Nicholas Parsons spoke to Biggins about his experience of the NHS after the fall. He said: "They're looking after me so well and, you know, at the weekend they're taking me home to London in an ambulance. Isn't that nice?"

Nicholas Parsons: Christopher Biggins pays hilarious tribute to his good friend. Picture: PA

Biggins replied: "Nicholas, I don't think they do that for everybody. I think that's you."

He continued to describe him as "charm personified" and as "out for a laugh".

He added: "Even when he was restricted to a stick or a wheelchair towards the end of his life, he was always there making people laugh."

Biggins said it was "a joy to have known and to have loved him".