Olympics: James O'Brien's response to people 'attacking' Simone Biles over withdrawal

28 July 2021, 14:42

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien's response to people who are "attacking" four-time gold medallist Simone Biles over her decision to withdraw from Thursday's final to prioritise her mental health.

The most successful US gymnast of all time has reached all five individual finals in Tokyo and was due to defend her all-around title on Thursday before competing in the finals of the vault and uneven bars on Sunday and Monday, and beam on Tuesday.

USA gymnastics said: "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals."

James said, "Simone Biles speaks about her struggles from a position of epic achievement and success and I just want to know whether or not you find that helpful, I do and I think you probably do."

He used mentioned two great English speaking footballers of 20th Century, George Best and Paul "Gazza" Gascoigne.

"One died early, crippled by alcoholism, and the other remains enthralled to some pretty dark demons," James said.

"The media, partly because their talent was so immense and partly because their private lives were so dysfunctional, lionised them on a Monday, crucified them on a Tuesday, praised them on a Wednesday, buried them on a Thursday.

"That's how the tabloid media works. It lifts these men, it treats them like heroes and then it spits them out when they think it might sell a few more newspapers."

James questioned: "It's the same mentality that attacks particularly young women, oddly, for speaking honestly. Naomi Osaka, the tennis player and now Simone Biles the gymnast. What would you rather happened to your sporting heroes and heroines? Would you rather they drank themselves to an early death?

"Or would you rather they spoke honestly and frankly about their mental health, addressed some of the areas where they need help in the hope of healing, and live long and fruitful lives, augmented by this new found ability to help other people?"

James continued: "Talking about mental health helps. It hurts nobody except temporarily, you would pray, people who have buried their own pain and trauma so deeply...that hearing anybody else acknowledge theirs feels like a personal insult."

"If you look at people being vile to Simone Biles, or Naomi Osaka, or Meghan Markle, I can tell you."

He explained that for the people "performatively callous" to these women it feels somehow "fair and necessary."

James had a message for these people: "When I point a finger at you, there are three fingers pointing back at me."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search
Why we need the Covid jab: James O'Brien's powerful analogy for anti-vaxxers

Why we need the Covid jab: James O'Brien's powerful analogy for anti-vaxxers
James O'Brien responds to shocking anti-vaxx rally in Trafalgar Square

James O'Brien responds to shocking anti-vax rally in Trafalgar Square
Ivor was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

The James O'Brien call on Covid conspiracies branded 'stunningly enlightening and sad'
James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons
Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

'My mother is too far gone', says son of anti-vax conspiracist

'This radicalisation is impossible to fight,' says son of anti-vaxxer Kate Shemirani

2 days ago

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case

18 days ago

Names on national police memorials 'will keep growing,' says former cop

'The names will keep growing': Former officer's stirring reaction to national police memorial

8 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Councillors in Newmarket have passed a vote of no confidence against their local MP Matt Hancock

Councillors pass vote of no confidence in former health secretary Matt Hancock
Charlotte Dujardin now has six Olympic medals to her name.

Charlotte Dujardin becomes Team GB's most decorated female Olympian
Drivers who don't wear seatbelts face penalties and full ban

Drivers who don't wear seatbelts 'could face penalty points and even ban'
Prince Charles speaks at the unveiling

Charles and PM unveil memorial to honour 'police who risk their lives to keep us safe'
The Northern Ireland Protocol will mean goods will have to be checked when entering the single market.

Brexit: EU pauses legal action over Northern Ireland deal

Spain could soon be placed on the amber-plus travel list, while France is expected to move down to the amber list.

Spain 'on verge of amber-plus list', but France could move to quarantine-free travel
Travel restrictions for people arriving from the EU and US will be eased

Double-jabbed travellers from US and EU will be allowed to enter England without isolation
LBC's Political Editor gives his analysis

Analysis: PM’s comments hint at more economic pain to come

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

'There were people in tears': Nick Ferrari on unveiling of memorial to fallen police officers

'There were people in tears': Nick Ferrari on unveiling of memorial to fallen police officers