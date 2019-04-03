"There's Only One Way To Bring The UK Together Over Brexit - A People's Vote"

3 April 2019, 13:10 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 13:14

The most senior civil servant who worked under Tony Blair and David Cameron told LBC there's only one way to bring the country back together again - a referendum between Theresa May's deal and Remain.

Gus O'Donnell served as Head of the Civil Service and revealed today he is supporting the idea of a People's Vote on Brexit.

He says it should be between Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, which he labels as the best deal that is possible, and staying in the European Union.

Gus O'Donnell at the People's Vote press conference
Gus O'Donnell at the People's Vote press conference. Picture: PA

Speaking to James O'Brien, Mr O'Donnell said: "I've been prepared to hope that the government would come up with some sort of deal to follow up the referendum result or that parliament will be able to sort itself out.

"But both avenues have clearly failed, so now is the time to sort out the three priorities.

"One: we must not have a no-deal, that is catastrophic.

"Secondly, if we are going to get to a deal, that is going to take a long time. We don't have time to get the necessary legislation through both Houses of Parliament, so we need a long extension.

"Thirdly, we have divided the nation in this process. I now, somewhat reluctantly at first but have come round to the view that the only way to bring people back together is to say there's a very clear black and white choice.

"You can either stay in or you can go with this deal which we've negotiated, which is the best possible and please let us have your views.

"We put it back to the people. And this time I'd make it absolutely clear that the outcome is legally binding."

