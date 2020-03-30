Paramedic in tears for "letting people down" by going into isolation

30 March 2020, 12:15 | Updated: 30 March 2020, 12:19

By Adrian Sherling

This is the touching moment a paramedic broke down in tears live on LBC after telling James O'Brien he is letting people down by going into isolation because of coronavirus.

David is a frontline worker with the Ambulance Service and has got symptoms of coronavirus, meaning he has to self-isolate for the next seven days.

Speaking to James O'Brien, he was so upset that he couldn't continue to work in the fight against Covid-19.

He said: "I've started my first day of isolation today because I've got symptoms. I feel gutted. I feel let down by my employers. I feel let down by the NHS.

"But I feel I've let down my patients and my colleagues because I know they need me out there as much as I want to be with them.

"I've done this job for 15 years. This is the first time in doing this job that I realise I'm desperately needed and wanted. It makes me sad because I can't be there."

James O'Brien was really touched by David's call
James O'Brien was really touched by David's call. Picture: LBC / PA

But an emotional James told him: "You have done your bit David and you're sick.

"This is going to go on for months David and we need you to take care of yourself, we need you to rest and then when you're better, you can get back out there and start slaying these dragons again.

"David, you've got me right in the feels.

"The idea that you're beating yourself up when you shouldn't be, it speaks volumes.

"I just want you to take care. Please give yourself a break and think about everything that you've done, not what you can't currently do, because I promise you that's how everyone else will be looking at your contribution to the country."

Listeners were also very touched by David's call.

The full clip is a must-listen. Hear it at the top of the page.

