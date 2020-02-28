James O'Brien's passionate response on why we MUST politicise coronavirus

28 February 2020, 12:29

When a listener accused James O'Brien of politicising coronavirus, this was his passionate response.

James was discussing former Chancellor George Osborne's claim that Boris Johnson has been too absent and needs to show greater leadership over the public health crisis.

But when James criticised the government's response, one listener said James should avoid politicising the situtation.

James however, left him in no doubt that that's exactly what we should be doing.

He said: "Perhaps the stupidest position to adopt is 'You're politicising a pandemic'. Because when you ask 'What is the government doing?' that is apparently politicising a pandemic.

"That is what footballisation of politics looks like. Blind tribalism in this type of context could kill.

James O'Brien had a powerful response to listeners who said he was politicising coronavirus
James O'Brien had a powerful response to listeners who said he was politicising coronavirus. Picture: LBC / PA

"If the government doesn't step up to the plate, if the government does less than it could be doing, if the government continues to be absent and inadequate, then people could die.

"But hey, you tell me why we shouldn't politicise a pandemic again."

Watch his full, powerful monologue at the top of the page.

