James O'Brien has penny drop moment on people's odd behaviour during the pandemic

4 August 2020, 14:53 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 14:56

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien had a penny drop moment live on LBC about why people are behaving so oddly during the coronavirus pandemic.

James was baffled why some groups of people are determined not to wear a mask and coming up with crazy conspiracy theories.

And the answer suddenly came to him live on air.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "If everyone's doing the same thing, then everything is a lot easier. I don't mean like in Communist China, but in the context of a very specific catastrophe.

"Oh... that's it, isn't it?

"Crickey, it's taken me a while to work this out.

James O'Brien has a penny drop moment live on air
James O'Brien has a penny drop moment live on air. Picture: LBC

"What the headbangers are doing is transporting their ideologies about things like personal freedom or autonomy or fears over authoritative government from normal times to abnormal times.

"Those of us with our eyes open are recognising that in abnormal times, you need abnormal policies. And the government is caught between both of those stools."

Watch his full monologue at the top of the page.

