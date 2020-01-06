James O'Brien questions how much being "white" plays a part in underachievement

He also explained why it matters so much to him.

James O'Brien spoke about white, working class underachievement at school and two private schools rejecting a donation from Sir Brian Thwaites to create a scholarship focusing on helping white working class boys.

James O'Brien said that he was most interested in the inclusion of the word "white".

He explained why he cares so much.

He said: "I care for fairly obvious and not entirely unselfish reasons. If I hadn't been adopted, I would have been a poor white working class boy.

"All available measures suggest, that had I been a poor white working class boy, then my academic achievements and attainments would have been the lowest of the low.

"It's obviously an extrapolation, a generalisation, call it what you will, but the facts are clear. Okay.

Why? I'll take any answer you've got on this."

James O'Brien questions how much being "white" plays a part in underachievement. Picture: LBC

He added: "Right now, I can't see how being white plays a part in this. I can see how being poor plays a part In it, but I can't see how being white would handicap you at school?"

James O'Brien then spoke about his experience at school.