James O'Brien questions how much being "white" plays a part in underachievement

6 January 2020, 14:53

He also explained why it matters so much to him.

James O'Brien spoke about white, working class underachievement at school and two private schools rejecting a donation from Sir Brian Thwaites to create a scholarship focusing on helping white working class boys.

James O'Brien said that he was most interested in the inclusion of the word "white".

He explained why he cares so much.

He said: "I care for fairly obvious and not entirely unselfish reasons. If I hadn't been adopted, I would have been a poor white working class boy.

"All available measures suggest, that had I been a poor white working class boy, then my academic achievements and attainments would have been the lowest of the low.

"It's obviously an extrapolation, a generalisation, call it what you will, but the facts are clear. Okay.

Why? I'll take any answer you've got on this."

James O&squot;Brien questions how much being "white" plays a part in underachievement
James O'Brien questions how much being "white" plays a part in underachievement. Picture: LBC

He added: "Right now, I can't see how being white plays a part in this. I can see how being poor plays a part In it, but I can't see how being white would handicap you at school?"

James O'Brien then spoke about his experience at school.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz calls on Corbyn supports to stop blaming everyone but themselves

Maajid Nawaz calls on Corbyn supports to stop blaming everyone but themselves

22 days ago

Ex-soldier and Iranian caller get into explosive row over Soleimani killing

Ex-soldier and Iranian caller get into explosive row over Soleimani killing

2 days ago

Lib Dem's acting leader lays out the case for a public inquiry into Brexit

Lib Dem's acting leader lays out the case for a public inquiry into Brexit

1 hour ago

LBC Latest

Growing evidence of 'Boris bounce' for economy but risks remain
"Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration is nonsense and should not happen"

"Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration is nonsense and should not happen"

'They' - used by gender neutral people - is named word of the decade
How does the Labour leadership contest work? Who will replace Jeremy Corbyn?

Labour leadership election: How does it work? How can I vote?