James O'Brien's Response When Caller Tells Him Boris Johnson Backs Working Class

This caller said Boris Johnson stood for the working class people of Britain, but his argument fell apart after one simple question from James O'Brien.

James said that Boris Johnson attracted metropolitan liberals when he stood for Mayor of London and then jettisoned them to appeal to hardline Brexiters in his Tory leadership bid. So he wanted to know what he actually stands for.

Terry called in and said: "He stands for the UK and in particular for the UK's working class people. That is what he stands for."

James asked him one simple question: "Then why has he offered a tax cut to people earning over £50,000 a year?

"Most people's definition of working class doesn't include people earning double the average monthly salary.

"What's he offered people earning the average monthly salary? What's he offered to people on the bottom of the ladder?"

Terry insisted: "I think he stands for them because he is promising them what they voted for."

