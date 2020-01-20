James O'Brien's epic response to troll during discussion about harassment of schoolgirls

When James O'Brien received a sinister text while discussing sexual harassment of schoolgirls, his response was perfect.

A survey revealed that 35% of girls who had been the victim of harassment in public places such as parks and bus stops had been wearing school uniform.

James labelled this "gross", saying "imagine being a grown man and looking at a girl in her school uniform and thinking 'Yes I'll go over and pester or proposition her'."

But during his debate, he had a text from a listener called Alan, saying: "Your [sic] fooling yourself if a young sexy schoolgirl won't have any affect on your feelings. It's as daft as turning away your eyes like a muslim. Teaching young girls how to turn on men has been here since time began. Do you maintain you can control what turns you on? Deep down you can't, that's just the way it is."

James O'Brien responded perfectly to a troll who wrote in. Picture: PA / LBC

But James responded: "Shall we google that phone number to check he's not connected to a school or a rugby club?

"That bloke could be sitting next to your daughter on a bus today.

"Are you alright with that? Not only with that, but with the fact he's texted LBC with his defence at being turned on by underage girls in school uniforms.

"I know we live in a world where the best way to deal with your own self-loathing is to pretend everyone else suffers from the same problems. But funnily enough Alan, no.

"I wish you could ban people from listening to the programme, just like you can mute people on Twitter."

Watch his response at the top of the page.