Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor', says James O'Brien

9 May 2022, 13:10

Right-wing politicians and media are "conditioning" Britons to be embarrassed by poverty, according to James O&squot;Brien.
Right-wing politicians and media are "conditioning" Britons to be embarrassed by poverty, according to James O'Brien. . Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

Right-wing politicians and media are "conditioning" Britons to be embarrassed by poverty, according to James O'Brien.

Britain is facing an intensifying cost-of-living crisis, made worse by the war in Ukraine and ongoing Covid disruption in China.

A new survey from the Food Foundation revealed two million UK adults have gone without food for at least a day over the last month.

Speaking on his LBC show James said: "We have been conditioned to be ashamed of being poor.

"Part of the condition has been the demonisation, and the othering, of the struggling."

James went on to list what he suggested were right-wing attacks on those struggling.

He continued: "Norman Tebbit's line that you just get on your bike if you can't find work.

"The absolutely horrific demonisation of people in receipt of unemployment benefits that's gone on under the last 30 years.

"I think it's made us all ashamed of being poor and that's why the numbers are so stunning because it will include people who never in a month of Sundays thought they would need help or go without food."

READ MORE: Over 2m people go whole days without eating as charity slams 'failing society'

The Food Foundation survey found one-in-seven British adults, amounting to 7.3 million people, are food insecure.

This is up by 2.5 million from January's figure.

Anna Taylor, Food Foundation foundation’s executive director, commented: "The extremely rapid rise in food insecurity since January points to a catastrophic situation for families.

"Food insecurity puts families under extreme mental stress and forces people to survive on the cheapest calories, which lead to health problems."

James hit out at the Government over its handling of the crisis, arguing they are focused on other issues.

He commented: "The Government is doing pretty much nothing about it.

"They're promising to rip up Brexit red tape in the Queen's speech, they're promising to attack human rights to make it easier to deport people."

READ MORE: Inflation could reach 10% and last until 2024, ex-Bank of England chief economist warns

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab over Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab's words on Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan

James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien confronted Sir Keir on Brexit

'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM

Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs

A cab driver told James about his trip to help Ukrainian refugees.

Emotional London taxi driver tells how a convoy of cabbies crossed Europe to help Ukraine

James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

John Sweeney said he thinks it is the "beginning of the end for Putin"

'Beginning of the end for Putin': John Sweeney on the killing of Ukraine civilians

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Italian caller tells James O'Brien why he's backing England in the Euro 2020 final

Italian caller tells James O'Brien why he's backing England in the Euro 2020 final
'They don't look like lottery winners': James O'Brien on England football squad

'They've climbed a mountain': James O'Brien on why this England squad is 'different'
James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy

James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy
James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy

James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy
James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK

James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

4 months ago

Keir Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice, says Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott: Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice

2 days ago

Distraught LBC caller eats one meal a WEEK amid food poverty crisis

Distraught LBC caller breaks down after revealing she eats just one meal a week

23 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Staff at the Treasury will have their security passes monitored for attendance

Civil servant's security passes to be tracked in Whitehall to stop staff working from home
The Queen celebrates two birthdays a year as part of royal tradition

Why does the Queen have two birthdays? And when does she celebrate them?
Ben Wallace believes Ukraine can win

Ukraine can beat Russian army and even 'break' it, defence secretary insists
Thousands of Somerset residents have been left unable to find an NHS dentist after 2,000 in England quit in 12 months.

Crisis as 2,000 dentists quit and one county branded Britain's 'dental desert'
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing fresh claims he broke lockdown rules

What has Sir Keir Starmer done? Inside Beergate claims

Photos show long queues at some of the UK's airports

'Shambles' at the airports: Passengers face flight chaos with queues stretching outside
A charity has found over seven million families are struggling to afford food

Over 2m people go whole days without eating as charity slams 'failing society'
Andy Haldane had grim predictions for the economy

Inflation could reach 10% and last until 2024, ex-Bank of England chief economist warns
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Government 'certainly not capping' number of university pupils, Minister tells LBC

Govt 'certainly not capping' number of pupils going to university, minister tells LBC