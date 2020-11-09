Sadiq Khan: Trump singled me out 'for no other reason' than being Muslim

9 November 2020, 11:54

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told LBC he was singled out by the now-outgoing US President Donald Trump "for no other reason" than being Muslim

Speaking to LBC's James O'Brien just days after Joe Biden won the race to the White House in the US Presidential Election, the Mayor said

James asked Mr Khan how he felt when Donald Trump attacked him personally putting him under an "astonishingly ugly spotlight."

"Bring a Muslim ain't easy, it isn't easy," Mr Khan said, adding "it's never been harder to be a Muslim than the last four years."

Expanding on what he meant, the Mayor told LBC that the world had "for the first time the leader of the free world, a mainstream politician perpetuating a view that Islam and the West are incompatible."

He went on to say that President Trump had perpetuated a view that "all of us must be bad, or must be terrorist because of the actions of a very small minority."

"Let's be frank, the reason I was singled out was not because of any other reason," he said, "than my faith."

The Mayor of London said this led to Muslims around the world "carrying an additional weight" due to the actions and words of Donald Trump.

He added that many across the globe were not happy with the way Donald Trump treated minorities and people who were different to him.

President Donald Trump is facing pressure to cooperate with president-elect Joe Biden's team to ensure a smooth transfer of power when the new administration takes office in January.

The General Services Administration (GSA) is tasked with formally recognising Mr Biden as president-elect, which begins the transition. But the agency's Trump-appointed administrator, Emily Murphy, has not started the process and has given no guidance on when she will do so.

That lack of clarity is fuelling questions about whether Mr Trump, who has not publicly recognised Mr Biden's victory and has falsely claimed the election was stolen, will impede Democrats as they try to establish a government.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller: 'Most Americans only have a diet of right-wing politics'

James O'Brien caller: 'Most Americans only have a diet of right-wing politics'
LBC listeners say this James O'Brien caller should be on SAGE

LBC listeners say this James O'Brien caller should be on SAGE
The Mystery Hour

James O'Brien: The Mystery Hour Podcast

'You can't fully social distance in a class of 30,' school governor warns

'You cannot fully social distance in a class of 30,' school governor warns
Teaching assistant "scared" to work as she is "ignored" over Covid concerns

Teaching assistant "scared" to work as she is "ignored" over Covid concerns
James O'Brien explains 'hypocrisy' of anti-lockdown Tory MPs

James O'Brien explains 'hypocrisy' of anti-lockdown Tory MPs

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Massive rise in support for Trump cannot be ignored, Maajid Nawaz says

Massive rise in support for Trump cannot be ignored, Maajid Nawaz says

21 hours ago

Donald Trump's pastor insists that election race is not over yet

Donald Trump's pastor insists that election race is not over yet

1 day ago

US election: Caller worries over prospect of 'civil war'

US election: Caller worries over prospect of 'civil war'

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the latest news surrounding coronavirus testing

What time is Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference today?
Pfizer has announced a new vaccine which is estimated to be 90% effective

Vaccine breakthrough: Pfizer's Covid-19 drug '90% effective'

The UK could be missing around 50 per cent of its coronavirus cases

Half of coronavirus cases in UK still not being identified, expert warns
The Labour leader appeared on LBC with Nick Ferrari

Sir Keir Starmer 'sure' UK will strike Brexit trade deal with Joe Biden
The Labour leader was answering callers' questions for Call Keir with Nick Ferrari

Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC decision to oust Corbyn from Labour 'wasn't political'
The Coca-Cola truck has been cancelled this year

'Sums up 2020': Coronavirus cancels Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour
Boris Johnson has said he will proceed with his Brexit bill despite a previous warning from Joe Biden

Brexit: Boris Johnson to push ahead with bill despite previous Biden warning
Wales is allowed to start opening up again after 17 days

Wales emerges from firebreak lockdown under new national restrictions
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC he thinks the 10pm curfew needs addressing after the English lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer urges ministers to rethink 10pm pub curfew after English lockdown
Wales firebreak lockdown has come to an end after 17 days

Firebreak lockdown meaning and the new Covid rules in Wales revealed