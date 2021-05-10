Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

10 May 2021, 15:25

By Sam Sholli

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC he hopes to be in his current position when the 2036 or 2040 Olympics takes place.

Mr Khan made the revelation after last week being re-elected as Mayor of London, defeating the Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey in the process.

The incumbent Mayor of London took 1,206,034 votes after second preferences were taken into account, compared to Mr Bailey at 977,601.

Mr Khan was asked by LBC's James O'Brien if this term will be his last as Mayor of London.

He replied: "Listen I've said this is the best job in politics. I'm going to carry on in this job as long as Londoners will lend me their vote."

Mr Khan later added: "Well, I'm hoping to get the 2036 or 2040 Olympics, and I want to be the Mayor that is here when that is taking place."

The Mayor of London pledged to build a "better and brighter future" for London following the coronavirus pandemic in his victory speech from City Hall last week.

READ MORE: Sadiq Khan unveils major tourism campaign for London after reelection as mayor
READ MORE: Mandatory voter photo ID branded 'backwards step borrowed from US' by Sadiq Khan

