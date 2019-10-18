Sam Gyimah Revealed A Tory Whip Called Him Thinking He's Still In The Party

18 October 2019, 13:23

Lib Dem MP Sam Gyimah revealed a Conservative whip called him to convince him to back Boris Johnson's deal, thinking he was still in the party.

Mr Gyimah had the whip withdrawn by the Prime Minister last month after voting to block a no-deal Brexit. Soon after, he joined the Liberal Democrats.

Speaking to James O'Brien about Mr Johnson's deal, he revealed that the whips didn't realise he wasn't in the party any more.

James O'Brien spoke to Sam Gyimah
James O'Brien spoke to Sam Gyimah. Picture: LBC

He told LBC: "I nearly tripped over a paving stone and twisted my ankle. I couldn't believe what I was hearing.

"They said 'the word is on the grapevine that you're going to be supporting the deal, anything I can do to help!'"

Watch the moment at the top of the page.

