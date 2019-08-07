Scottish Caller Explains To James O'Brien Why Independence Is Polar Opposite To Brexit

7 August 2019, 11:51

Many people have criticised the SNP for being against Brexit but for independence of their own. This articulate caller explained to James O'Brien why they are actually polar opposite.

Clive got very passionate as he said independence is about wanting to take a different path to Brexit Britain.

After James had pointed out that the nationalist and Brexit movements are both about splitting up unions we're currently in, Clive called in - and listeners loved his eloquent take on Indyref2.

He said: "The two things are polar opposites.

"Brexit is about England wanting to be insular, inward-looking, get away from Johnny Foreigner.

"Scottish Independence is about Scotland wanting to take a different path. To become a welcoming, inclusive, forward-looking country, open to the world."

Listeners loved James O'Brien's Scottish caller
Listeners loved James O'Brien's Scottish caller. Picture: PA / LBC

James framed his thoughts as a rejection of Brexit Britain, but said he's not part of that and it would mean that Scotland would no longer feel like home to him.

But Clive insisted: "It will be home. Everyone's welcome to come to Scotland. We're a lovely country, full of lovely people."

And that made James say: "Do you know, you're probably right actually. Just hearing you say the words."

Listeners loved his take - and the SNP even tweeted that after hearing Clive's call, one man from Westminster decided to join the party!

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Explosive Row With Gun Advocate Over Argument To Increase Firearm Ownership

3 days ago

Former Irish Prime Minister tells Matt Frei Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald is "reckless" to call for border poll

Former Irish Prime Minister Slams "Reckless" Sinn Fein Demand For Border Vote

3 days ago

Shelagh Forgarty was speaking about eScooters following an LBC investigation

Brexit Takes Up So Much Parliamentary Time Safety Legislation Is Put Aside

6 mins ago

LBC Latest

Donald Trump on mass shootings: My rhetoric has no impact on US
The man has been jailed

Serial Fraudster Jailed For Cheating Flat-Hunters Out Of £12,300

Whaley Bridge residents to return home after dam collapse fears
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell (left) during an interview with LBC's Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Labour Would Not Block Second Scottish Independence Vote, John McDonnell Tells Iain Dale