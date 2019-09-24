Shami Chakrabarti Hits Out At Boris Johnson After Supreme Court Verdict

24 September 2019, 16:07

"Kids on any council estate in the country have to respect the law, so why shouldn't Boris Johnson and his entitled, arrogant mates respect some of the highest courts in the land?" says Labour peer, Shami Chakrabarti.

Shami Chakrabarti told James O'Brien the Supreme Court outcome, which today ruled the prorogation of Parliament as unlawful, has "invigorated" the Labour conference and there have been "cheers all over Brighton."

The Labour peer said: "Everybody feels very positive about it and I think these 11 justices have done us a great service. They have upheld the hard won rights of millions of ordinary working people to be represented in their Parliament and not to be silenced.

"Boris Johnson and his chums have been called out on some appalling behaviour that they've been getting away with for too long. Nobody is above the law. That's a really good principle that's been upheld today."

James asked when Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn may bring a confidence vote against the Prime Minister.

Jeremy Corbyn: "I invite Boris Johnson to consider his position"
Jeremy Corbyn: "I invite Boris Johnson to consider his position". Picture: PA

"He's probably on the phone to other leaders of opposition parties. We can't go on like this with a Prime Minister who is an absolute disgrace and who has now been called out by the highest court in the land for illegally shutting down Parliament.

"Sometimes I can't even believe the words I'm speaking because this is not the sort of thing that happens in Britain," Chakrabarti said, "This is what Boris Johnson and his mates have been getting away with but no more."

She went on to say that the unanimity in the Supreme Court judges' votes is "incredibly important" and the Supreme Court head Lady Hale will have "wanted her colleagues to speak with one voice so they couldn't be picked off."

"Again, that's not the sort of thing that should happen in Britain. We teach our kids to respect the law, to obey orders from a magistrate's court.

That's what kids on any council estate in the country have to do so why shouldn't Boris Johnson and his entitled, arrogant mates respect some of the highest courts in the land?"

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Caller Wants To Build British Prisons In Syria Because It's Cheaper Than Belmarsh

Caller Wants To Build British Prisons In Syria Because It's Cheaper Than Belmarsh

3 days ago

"Tom Watson Is A Cynical Old Fixer", Says Former Labour MP Denis MacShane

"Tom Watson Is A Cynical Old Fixer", Says Former Labour MP Denis MacShane

3 days ago

Hillary Benn Fears 'Some Labour Voters Might Vote For Another Party' Because Of Brexit Stance

Hillary Benn: Some Labour Voters Might Vote For Another Party Because Of Brexit Stance

23 hours ago

LBC Latest

Exclusive: PM was advised by attorney general suspension was 'lawful'

Improvised weapon found in playground of Belfast primary school

MPs start sitting in Commons after suspension ruled unlawful

Anna Soubry Tells James O'Brien: "Boris Johnson Needs To Grow Up And Man Up"

Anna Soubry Tells James O'Brien: "Boris Johnson Needs To Grow Up And Man Up"