James O'Brien's Tearful Caller Responds To David Cameron 'Privileged Pain' Article

This caller shared how having her own disabled child gave her a unique perspective on The Guardian's 'privileged' pain comments about David Cameron and the death of his son.

Jill, from Brentwood, has a disabled daughter of her own and managed to raise £17,000 to support her.

They spent the money on things such as respite, challenging the local authority and employing people in their home for therapy.

She agreed with James that "very few" people would be able to raise that amount of money.

James O'Brien put it to her that her family might have "options" and, therefore, "privilege" because of their ability to raise that amount of money.

But Jill said the family had to "fight" to get the support their daughter needed and the help she was entitled to.

Addressing the 'privileged pain' comment about David Cameron's late disabled son Ivan that The Guardian had to apologise for today, she said: "I don't link the two together."

James asked her "if money didn't cushion some of the worst excesses of the experiences" David Cameron had, would the former prime minister's politics be different?

Jill stayed silent for quite a while.

Then, in an emotional moment between the caller and James, she said "yes."

James later said: "Jill, I imagine that wasn't a very easy phone call for you to make."