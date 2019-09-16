James O'Brien's Tearful Caller Responds To David Cameron 'Privileged Pain' Article

16 September 2019, 12:36

This caller shared how having her own disabled child gave her a unique perspective on The Guardian's 'privileged' pain comments about David Cameron and the death of his son.

Jill, from Brentwood, has a disabled daughter of her own and managed to raise £17,000 to support her.

They spent the money on things such as respite, challenging the local authority and employing people in their home for therapy.

She agreed with James that "very few" people would be able to raise that amount of money.

Tearful Caller Shares Her Experience Of 'Privilege' And Pain
Tearful Caller Shares Her Experience Of 'Privilege' And Pain. Picture: LBC

James O'Brien put it to her that her family might have "options" and, therefore, "privilege" because of their ability to raise that amount of money.

But Jill said the family had to "fight" to get the support their daughter needed and the help she was entitled to.

James O'Brien's Tearful Caller Responds To David Cameron 'Privileged Pain' Article
James O'Brien's Tearful Caller Responds To David Cameron 'Privileged Pain' Article. Picture: PA

Addressing the 'privileged pain' comment about David Cameron's late disabled son Ivan that The Guardian had to apologise for today, she said: "I don't link the two together."

James asked her "if money didn't cushion some of the worst excesses of the experiences" David Cameron had, would the former prime minister's politics be different?

Jill stayed silent for quite a while.

Then, in an emotional moment between the caller and James, she said "yes."

James later said: "Jill, I imagine that wasn't a very easy phone call for you to make."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible

"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible

7 days ago

Dame Margaret Beckett Attacks MPs Supporting No-Deal Brexit

Dame Margaret Beckett Slams MPs Supporting No-Deal Brexit

9 days ago

British Business Owner: Government Advised Us To Move Company To The EU

British Business Owner: Government Advised Us To Move Company To The EU

3 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien discussed the controversy over RNLI donations

James O'Brien Takes On Caller Angry At RNLI's Foreign Donations
Video Re-emerges Of Jo Swinson Calling For Brexit Referendum

Video Re-emerges Of Jo Swinson Calling For Brexit Referendum

Brexit

The Nigel Farage Show 16 September 2019

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch In Full

Why the drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery is a big deal