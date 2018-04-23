This Brexiteer Admitted He Was Wrong After James O'Brien Took Apart His Argument

This is the moment a Brexiteer admitted he had got things wrong after telling James O'Brien how we could solve the problem with the Northern Ireland border.

Nick in Winchester suggested that we should leave the EU without putting in a border by Northern Ireland.

When James told him that it would mean not being able to sign any trade deals with anyone, Nick continued: "But the government position may be that it's up to the EU to put up a border."

Again, James told him that if we wanted to negotiate trade deals post-Brexit, we needed to show our trading partners what our borders are llke.

Nick's response: "Fair enough, I've missed the point."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

That impressed James, who told him: "You're doing what no government minister is prepared to do in public, which is to offer up your thoughts to proper scrutiny to informed analysis.

"Don't apologise to me, because you're doing something that Michael Gove hasn't got the guts to do, Boris Johnson hasn't got the guts to do, Philip Hammond hasn't got the guts to do, Liam Fox hasn't got the guts to do, David Davis hasn't got the guts to do.

"You're offering up an honest view, based upon your understanding to proper scrutiny and analysis and under proper scrutiny and analysis, it will fall apart. Which is why they are not coming on."