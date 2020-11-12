'Tinfoil wearing nutcases are spreading Covid disinformation' - caller tells LBC

12 November 2020, 11:30

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller told LBC's James O'Brien he thought the "right-wing media" has been given a "golden opportunity to play all of these deaths down."

The conversation came one day after the UK passed the "grim milestone" of 50,000 coronavirus deaths.

"There's a whole discourse in this country now of conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, they're sewing the seeds of doubt in a lot of people's minds," Terry told LBC.

He said there was a whole notion around the number of deaths due to Covid-19, telling James he felt some people were "in a form of disbelief about 50,000 dead."

Telling LBC he felt the official death tolls were being undermined by conspiracy theorists, Terry branded them "tinfoil wearing nutcases basically."

This led to James looking at how a large swathe of society has reacted to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

James said the point of disinformation was "not to make us believe something is wrong but for us to all believe there's no such thing as an objective right."

This led to the caller agreeing with James, pointing out this undermined the ability of people to take on board official advice.

He pointed out that this disinformation has even caused strife within families.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has said the coronavirus pandemic is entering a new phase in the UK.

After the official coronavirus death toll passed 50,000, the Prime Minister said: "Every death is a tragedy. We mourn everybody who is gone."

Speaking during a visit to a Tesco distribution centre in Erith, south-east London, he added: "After the tough autumn measures which I hope people will stick really, really rigidly as far as they can, we are very much hoping things will start to come to our aid.

"Number one is mass testing - the rapid turnaround testing - and the other is the realistic prospect of a vaccine.

"We have two boxing gloves to pummel the disease in the weeks and month that follow but I have got to stress that we are not out of the woods yet. It does require everybody to follow the guidance."

More than 50,000 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, new figures show.

The Government said that 595 more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 50,365.

Sir Keir Starmer described the official UK death toll having passed 50,000 as a "grim milestone".

The Labour leader told reporters in Parliament: "It is a grim milestone and we're the first in Europe to hit it.

"Behind these numbers is a devastated family, one for every death, and they have to be uppermost in our mind.

"The Government was slow at phase one and they haven't learned the lesson going into phase two.

"We owe it to all of the families who are grieving to get on top of the virus and head towards a vaccine and that's what the Government must absolutely focus on now."

