If You Back Trump's Policy Of Separating Children, James O'Brien Has This Message For You

19 June 2018, 11:15

James O'Brien had this powerful message for people who are backing Donald Trump's policy of separating children from their parents and holding them in

Parents who cross the Mexican border illegally are being detained, while their children are being held in cages before being put into care.

Some parents have been told their child is being taken for a bath and then have not seen them again.

Children are being held in cages after being separated from their parents
Children are being held in cages after being separated from their parents. Picture: PA

Some Republicans have attempted to justify the policy as a tough measure to deal with illegal immigration in the US.

But after playing a heartbreaking recording of the distraught children in cages, James had a message for people who sought to defend the plan.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I don't want to have a conversation today about two sides of an argument.

"If you're cool with this, I think you're disgusting.

"I'll fight for your children not to be treated like that, whoever you are, wherever you are, whatever you do. But I don't want to talk to you today.

"If you think this is OK, I think you're vile.

"I think your the reason why Holocausts happen."

