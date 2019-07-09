James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Donald Trump's Latest Tweets

The US President had already hit out at Theresa May and the British ambassador after emails describing the White House as 'inept' and 'incompetent' were leaked to the media. But when Donald Trump took to Twitter a second time, James O'Brien gave this reaction.

In his second Twitter-rant following the leak of emails from Sir Kim Darroch, President Trump hit out at the British ambassador as "wacky" and a "pompous fool".

"The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," he started.

The President also repeated criticisms of the outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit negotiations, describing her method as "foolish" and a "disaster".

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

...handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

....and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger.....Thank you, Mr. President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

In reading out the tweets, James O'Brien said: "I wish I was joking, I think by now you know I'm not."

"'The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,' I imagine for example that Kim Darroch doesn't believe that aeroplanes were around in 1776."

