Can you trust the government over school re-opening, asks James O'Brien

4 August 2020, 11:05 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 11:14

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien asked whether you trust the government to manage the re-opening of schools properly based on their previous record.

Ministers have been warned they have one month to fix the Test & Trace scheme to make it efficient before schools go back at the start of September.

The system, which Boris Johnson promised would be "world-beating" is currently reaching around 50% of contacts of people who test positive for coronavirus, while the long-awaited app has still not been launched.

With the government still insisting all children in England will be returning to school in September, James asked if you trusted them to make the right decision.

James O'Brien asked whether you trust the government on schools re-opening
James O'Brien asked whether you trust the government on schools re-opening. Picture: PA / LBC

He said: "We've got about a month to get the Test& Trace boosted significantly enough to make the re-opening of schools safe.

"Getting to that point is sadly not going to be objectively realised or measured. Surely we can all agree on that.

"They don't just move the goalposts. They chop them down and pretend there were never any goalposts there in the first place."

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

We must be creative in Covid messaging to reach vulnerable communities, Maajid Nawaz says

Lateral thinking needed to reach minorities with coronavirus messaging, Maajid Nawaz says

1 day ago

Labour MP breaks down shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

"It wiped me out": Labour MP reveals shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

17 days ago

Furious caller: "Carers should stop whinging and get their own coronavirus tests"

Furious caller: "Carers should stop whinging and get their own coronavirus tests"

4 days ago

LBC Latest

"Stop and search is not the answer to everything," says Shadow Policing Minister

"Stop and search is not the answer to everything," says Shadow Policing Minister
James O'Brien examined Iain Duncan Smith's tweets

James O'Brien examines Iain Duncan Smith's "idiotic" admission on Brexit

Royal Family wish Meghan a 'very happy birthday' as she turns 39

Coronavirus: Blackburn launches own contact-tracing scheme as national system 'too slow'