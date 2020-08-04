Can you trust the government over school re-opening, asks James O'Brien

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien asked whether you trust the government to manage the re-opening of schools properly based on their previous record.

Ministers have been warned they have one month to fix the Test & Trace scheme to make it efficient before schools go back at the start of September.

The system, which Boris Johnson promised would be "world-beating" is currently reaching around 50% of contacts of people who test positive for coronavirus, while the long-awaited app has still not been launched.

With the government still insisting all children in England will be returning to school in September, James asked if you trusted them to make the right decision.

James O'Brien asked whether you trust the government on schools re-opening. Picture: PA / LBC

He said: "We've got about a month to get the Test& Trace boosted significantly enough to make the re-opening of schools safe.

"Getting to that point is sadly not going to be objectively realised or measured. Surely we can all agree on that.

"They don't just move the goalposts. They chop them down and pretend there were never any goalposts there in the first place."

More to follow...