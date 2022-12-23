In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

By Hannah Holland

James O'Brien deconstructs the timeline of Tory failures and "unfulfilled promises" as he ponders what the ruling party "actually stand for".

James O'Brien asked listeners: "What is Rishi Sunak actually playing at?

"What does this entire government actually stand for?

He continued: "They announce something on a Monday and then U-turn on it on a Tuesday.

"It’s quite bizarre to see the absence of anything that could be loosely described as a policy platform."

James then highlighted particular failures of the Tory party, including the "refusal to negotiate with trade unions as the country grinds to various flavours of standstill", before adding the "constant, unfulfilled promises to deport refugees to Sub-Saharan Africa".

James then criticised the party for failing to take advantage of the "untold opportunities to rebuild Britain in their own image" despite twelve years in power.

Nodding to the Tories achieving Brexit, the abolition of the freedom of movement, as well as acquiring television stations, James expressed his puzzlement that "everything's a bloody mess" despite "all their dreams" coming true.

