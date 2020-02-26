What is the coronavirus test like? Caller explains to James O'Brien

26 February 2020, 18:08

This caller who has been tested for coronavirus tells James O'Brien what people can expect if they visit an assessment pod.

Alex said: "What we had to do was like a little drive-through. So you pull up, go through some cones, had to wait there for a little while."

He said someone approached him and he had to submit a throat swab and a nose swab and he will find out the results within 72 hours.

In the meantime, he said, he's going to drink copious amounts of tea.

An office in Fitzrovia has become the second in London to send its staff home over concerns about coronavirus.

Around 160 British tourists are stuck at a hotel in Tenerife, where health officials have ordered they spend 14 days in quarantine because of coronavirus.

Meanwhile Ireland's Six Nations rugby match with Italy next month has been postponed to prevent more spreading.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid schools caller on islamists

Confused caller from Dundee gets schooled by Maajid over islamists

3 days ago

Matt Frei's interview with Dawn Butler got very fiery

Matt Frei's fiery conversation with Labour deputy leadership candidate Dawn Butler

17 days ago

Relaxed caller said he'd give coronavirus test "a whirl" after returning from Italy with symptoms

Shelagh Fogarty urges caller to take coronavirus test after returning from Italy with symptoms

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Dele Alli charged with misconduct after mocking coronavirus outbreak

Virus turbulence could give airlines cover to make cuts

Coronavirus: James O'Brien caller still can't get through on 111 hotline after an hour

Coronavirus: James O'Brien caller still can't get through on 111 hotline after an hour
Manchester Arena victim's mum tells James O'Brien how Martyn's law "will make us all safer"

Manchester Arena victim's mum tells James O'Brien how new law "will make us all safer"