We Need To Treat White Supremacist And Islamic Terrorism The Same: James O'Brien

5 August 2019, 12:23 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 12:25

James O'Brien says people need to start treating white nationalist terrorism in the same way they treat Islamic terrorism.

This weekend, 29 people were killed in two separate mass killings in the US. The first shooting, at a supermarket in El Paso near the Mexican border, is being treated as "domestic terrorism".

President Trump tweeted that both shooters had mental health issues, but James pointed out he wouldn't do that for terror attacks involving Muslim perpetrators.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "You have to acknowledge humanity.

"I do not feel any different about a white supremacist terror attack to how I feel about an Islamist fundamentalist or an Isis-inspired terror attack.

"When a follower of far-right figures in this country commits a terrorist murder in Finsbury Park, I feel no deeper or shallower sense of loss about the lives taken that day than I do about the lives taken at the Manchester Arena at the Ariana Grande concert.

James O'Brien made a powerful point on gun violence
James O'Brien made a powerful point on gun violence. Picture: PA / LBC

"I think we need to be louder now, people like me and you, because everyone else turns it into a battle.

"Everyone is trying to make political capital out of it. No. We are humans.

"When people have been pushed to this point of murderous terrorism by preachers, priests or politicians, we should feel the same.

"We will try to work out what we can do as people who feel the same sense of sorrow about deaths, regardless of the ethnic, religious or geographical identity of the killer."

His full monologue is a must-watch. See it at the top of the page.

