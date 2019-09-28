Who Is The Real Dominic Cummings? This Journalist Tells James O'Brien

28 September 2019, 12:14

The profile writer wrote a piece for the New Statesman magazine answering whether Dominic Cummings is a 'visionary' or a 'fool.

Harry Lambert answered the question he addressed in the article by telling James O'Brien that he could be both.

Lambert refers to Cummings as "the man that controls the British government right now" - but how did we get there?

Lambert told James: "Four years ago, he was a frustrated advisor out in the cold"

He added that he "hadn't really found his purpose" and "he'd had his moment and lost it".

However, he told James, the referendum came and changed all of that.

James asked: "Who are the most interesting people to whom you have spoken about him?"

Lambert responded: "It has to be his uncle"

He described his uncle as "the epitome of a classic judge" who was one of the longest serving judges in the Court of Appeal. He remarked that it is surprising that Dominic Cummings, given his close connection to a judge, would be so "vociferous" about them.

His uncle, according to Lambert, said that if Cummings proposes a plan to disobey Parliament requesting an extension, "Boris Johnson will be held in contempt of court and sent to jail".

To add more colour to who Dominic Cummings is, Lambert commented that all four of his grandparents served in the war. Cummings is, he said, "a man who considers himself a child of Britain, a child of Durham".

He then said: "One other crucial point to mention is that his grandparents were doctors to the mining families of Durham."

That, he said, shows he is not a politician with an archetypal Tory background. This, he hopes, could help the Tories in the North at an election.

