Why James O'Brien thinks people against the NHS are "sociopaths"

James O'Brien explained in an impassioned monologue why he believes people who are against institutions like the NHS are "sociopaths."

After concerns for the NHS and BBC under a Conservative government, James said he fears "the lies that prompted Brexit will next be applied to the two massive institutions."

"Part of the reason why I'm not going to get over it is because if they pull this one off," he said, referring to Brexit, "the next thing in their sights will be the NHS and the BBC."

He said they have two things in common; they don't pay any dividends to shareholders which a "vulture capitalist" would resent.

"The BBC and the NHS stick in the craw of a certain type of sociopath because there's no money there and the certain type of sociopath I'm describing is the poor poor tragic figure who thinks if they can just get a bit more money then actually they'll be happy," James said, "they will never have enough."

James continued that the other thing these institutions have in common is the service you get from the NHS and the BBC "does not improve or decrease according to how wealthy you are and they hate that as well."

The Labour election campaign raised concerns about the NHS under a Boris Johnson government. Picture: PA

He said this is because there are no rewards for being rich already and you can't pay more to get a better service within the NHS.

He continued that this particular group of people "think they're better" than those without money and in a post-war politics, "an awful lot of people who haven't got money also believe that they're inferior to people that have got money. They go along and vote for things that will actually harm them."

James suggested that those who were convinced they wanted Brexit are those that will be convinced they don't need the NHS and will be "herded like sheep in a pen" towards the "benefit of very very rich people."

Impersonating the "sociopaths" to which he referred, he asked, "Why should my taxes as a very rich person be spent on looking after poor people who need an NHS or who need access to schools. Why should I be paying for your kids' schools, you plebs?"

He said the resentment for these institutions was "that simple."