James O'Brien Explains Why The PM Has Left EVERYONE Unhappy On Brexit

Theresa May's job is to minimise the disappointment of everybody on Brexit. What an astonishing thing for a country to have done to itself, says James O'Brien.

Theresa May won her confidence vote yesterday, but saw 117 colleagues vote against her leadership.

She now says she wants to get on with delivering Brexit - and has returned to Brussels for more talks on how to get the deal through Parliament.

However, James reckons she's in an impossible position, trying to minimise of both the disappointment Leave and Remain camps.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Her job is somehow to minimise the disappointment of everybody. And that is a quite astonishing thing for a country to have done to itself.

"Led by a Prime Minister who has clung on to her job by promising not to do it for much longer and charging her with the task of disappointing everybody but seeking, through negotiation and compromise to minimise the disappointment for everyone.

So nobody gets what they want, but nobody gets what they most dread either.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"What do the headbangers most dread? No Brexit. What do sensible Remainers most dread? No deal. What do the hippies most dread? I don't know anymore. They just don't want any more division?

"But you have those three somehow arguing that we can bring about more unity and peace and harmony by leaving a union. Unbelievable."