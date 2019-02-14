James O'Brien's Withering Take On Boris Johnson Over Garden Bridge Waste

Boris Johnson wasted £53million over the Garden Bridge, but is still talked about as a potential Prime Minister. This is James O'Brien's withering take on the former Foreign Secretary.

Transport for London admitted that the Garden Bridge, a project from the former Mayor, cost £53million, even though not a single brick was laid.

Put that alongside his gaffe with Nazanin Zaghari-Radcliffe and James O'Brien believes it's clear Mr Johnson is treated differently to almost everyone else.

Speaking on LBC, he said: "£53million. Barely a blemish on his CV. £53million.

"It is evidence of incompetence on a scale so immense that in almost any other walk of life, it would have seen you consigned to oblivion for all eternity.

"There is no comparable career in which you could preside over such catastrophic incompetence without being in some way penalised.

"Look me in the eye and tell me that Boris Johnson is being treated in the same way that you would be if you performed your professional duties so appallingly.

"Look me in the eye and tell me that Boris Johnson has been properly held to account and scrutinised for presiding over the disappearance of £53million of public money.

"Remember when he was Foreign Secretary, the only thing I can remember him doing is making the plight of Nazanin Zaghari-Radcliffe, an imprisoned British citizen in Iran, worse.

"Imagine getting up in the morning as Foreign Secretary, one of the great offices of state, and presiding over saying words out loud on the record that made the plight of an imprisoned British mother in a rogue regime worse.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Boris Johnson."

James O'Brien had strong words for Boris Johnson. Picture: LBC / PA

