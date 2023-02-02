James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations

By LBC

As Rishi Sunak faces pressure to sack the Deputy Prime Minister over bullying allegations against him, James O’Brien said Dominic Raab is not being hounded for the accusations because bullying is "rewarded".

James O’Brien has said he isn't shocked that 'right-wing media' aren't condemning Dominic Raab despite reports of "big boss bullying".

“You can hardly be surprised that the right-wing newspapers today are circling the wagons around the man accused of doing to colleagues what their colleagues do to Meghan Markle, or single mothers, or striking teachers, or whatever it may be”, James said.

He condemned “the most vicious and vitriolic unhinged abuse” that the Duchess of Sussex has received from some commentators.

“Have a look at what Dominic Raab is accused of,” he said, hinting at a claim that staff reportedly felt suicidal after the alleged bullying took place. “People will cast aspersions on Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts.”

James went on: “I say this very cautiously. If someone tells you they’ve got suicidal thoughts and you call them a liar, there’s only one way they can prove you wrong.

“Either you don't understand that because you’re incredibly stupid, or you don't care about that because you’re psychopathic.”

He called it “such a weird and ugly place to go”, adding this is “an example of what gets promoted”, “promulgated” and “rewarded” in society.

He added that “credos and catchphrases” such as “stiff upper lip”, “you need to toughen up” and “nice guys finish last” are “designed to greenlight" bullying and "exploitative behaviour”.

“It’s a country built on bullies when it comes to right-wing media,” he said.

“The culture, the normalising the reality of bullying…is not something you should defend or gloss over or claim is necessary.”

If you have been affected by the topics discussed in this story, please call The Samaritans on 116 123.