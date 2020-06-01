James O'Brien analyses Donald Trump's reaction to the riots following George Floyd's death

1 June 2020, 12:45

By Adrian Sherling

Donald Trump rose to power on the back of racism and prejudice and spent last night hiding in a bunker while demonising anti-fascists. Remind you of anyone, asks James O'Brien?

The US saw its sixth night of rioting last night following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As protests raged in Washington, the President spent the evening in a bunker under the White House.

James O'Brien's take on his tweets about Antifa which really caught listeners' attention.

Trump's tweet: "The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy."

Translation: "Journalists are reporting reality."

Trump's tweet: "As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS!"

Translation: "As long as everybody pretends that they are truly bad people with a sick agenda, then it increases the chances of me getting away with being a truly bad person with a profoundly sick agenda."

Carrying on, James said: "The mask has gone and he's got nothing left. He can't even blame it on foreigners, so who is he going to blame it on?"

Trump's tweet: "The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization."

James explained: "There is no organisation. The world is full of people who are anti-fascists. Anti-fascists won the Second World War.

James O'Brien took a look at Donald Trump's tweets following George Floyd's death
James O'Brien took a look at Donald Trump's tweets following George Floyd's death. Picture: LBC

"Speaking of the Second World War, is there anyone else you can think of in history hiding in a bunker while demonising anti-fascists.

"He's in charge of a powerful country having riding to power upon a tidal wave of bigotry, prejudice and racism. He's hiding in a bunker from his own people and he's raging about anti-fascists. Remind you of anyone?"

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz's moving plea to demonstrators to remain peaceful

Maajid Nawaz's moving plea to demonstrators to remain peaceful

1 day ago

UK has a duty to protect Hong Kongers - Chair of Foreign Affairs Select Committee

UK has a duty to protect Hong Kongers from tightening Chinese control

2 days ago

Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged for the death of George Floyd

Emotional caller from George Floyd's area: "I'm surprised this didn't happen sooner"

7 mins ago

LBC Latest

Matt Hancock will be leading today's press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

"It didn't seem scary at all" Reassured parent describes first day back in school

"It didn't seem scary at all" Reassured parent describes first day back in school
"The number of lives lockdown has saved has been hugely exaggerated," said Lord Sumption

"Lockdown is not worth the destruction of the economy," says former Supreme Court justice
Parents will revise concerns about schools in coming weeks, says former Education Secretary

Parents will rethink concerns about schools in coming weeks, says former Education Secretary