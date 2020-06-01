James O'Brien analyses Donald Trump's reaction to the riots following George Floyd's death

By Adrian Sherling

Donald Trump rose to power on the back of racism and prejudice and spent last night hiding in a bunker while demonising anti-fascists. Remind you of anyone, asks James O'Brien?

The US saw its sixth night of rioting last night following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As protests raged in Washington, the President spent the evening in a bunker under the White House.

James O'Brien's take on his tweets about Antifa which really caught listeners' attention.

The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy. As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Translation: "Journalists are reporting reality."

Translation: "As long as everybody pretends that they are truly bad people with a sick agenda, then it increases the chances of me getting away with being a truly bad person with a profoundly sick agenda."

Carrying on, James said: "The mask has gone and he's got nothing left. He can't even blame it on foreigners, so who is he going to blame it on?"

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

James explained: "There is no organisation. The world is full of people who are anti-fascists. Anti-fascists won the Second World War.

James O'Brien took a look at Donald Trump's tweets following George Floyd's death. Picture: LBC

"Speaking of the Second World War, is there anyone else you can think of in history hiding in a bunker while demonising anti-fascists.

"He's in charge of a powerful country having riding to power upon a tidal wave of bigotry, prejudice and racism. He's hiding in a bunker from his own people and he's raging about anti-fascists. Remind you of anyone?"