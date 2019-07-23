Anna Soubry Urges MPs To Put Their Constituents' Jobs Above Their Own

23 July 2019, 12:36 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 12:53

As Boris Johnson was announced as the UK's next Prime Minister, Anna Soubry passionately urged colleagues to put the jobs of their constituents above their own.

Speaking to James O'Brien, the former Tory MP and current leader of Change UK said she has "little doubt" that if Mr Johnson tries to force no-deal Brexit, that MPs will move towards a vote of confidence.

She added that politicians are "walking away from politics" and more and more good people in both main parties - because they go to the extremes - walking away from politics instead of doing the right thing which is to stand up for your country and your constituents and put their jobs above your own."

Boris Johnson was elected the next British Prime Minister
Boris Johnson was elected the next British Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

Ms Soubry said: "The government's own impact assessment has said 8% reduction in our country's prosperity, and when you have otherwise respected senior members of Her Majesty's government dismissing the Chief Executive of Jaguar Land Rover and nobody challenged it."

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism

8 days ago

Matt Frei

Ukip General Secretary Paul Oakley Quits Over Carl Benjamin Rape Remark

10 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel

31 mins ago

LBC Latest

Stanley Johnson speaks to LBC

Stanley Johnson: Boris Needs To "Firmly" Get The Message Across To Europe

Politics

Andrea Leadsom

Andrea Leadsom Wasn't Happy When James O'Brien Asked For Details On Plan To Renegotiate Brexit Deal
Lord Heseltine told LBC his reaction to Boris Johnson's election as Prime Minister

Tory Peer Warns Of "Uncertainty" After Boris Johnson Wins Conservative Leadership Race

Boris Johnson's reign could make nothing more than a pub quiz question