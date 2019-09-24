Anna Soubry Tells James O'Brien: "Boris Johnson Needs To Grow Up And Man Up"

Anna Soubry MP told LBC that Boris Johnson needs to get back to Parliament and "not treat this as some Bullingdon Club debate".

The Leader of The Independent Group for Change was standing outside the Supreme Court and told James O'Brien that it was "quite extraordinary" that the ruling went as far as to "quash prorogation".

She described the Supreme Court as "standing up for parliamentary democracy".

Anna Soubry Tells James O'Brien: "Boris Johnson Needs To Grow Up And Man Up". Picture: PA

Soubry then told James O'Brien: "The great charlatan has got to get back to Parliament.

"Boris Johnson needs to be back here.

He needs to start to grow up, man up, and behave in a grown-up sensible fashion and not treat this as some Bullingdon Club bizarre debate with a strand of the Oxford Union."

She added: "He needs to behave like a prime minister."

Referring once again to the Supreme Court ruling, she said she was "astonished" that there was "no descent at all".