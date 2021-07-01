Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'

1 July 2021, 13:57

By Fiona Jones

The Good Law Project's Jolyon Maugham QC revealed to James O'Brien he has reached out to Dominic Cummings in an effort to prevent the Government from "muzzling its critics."

It comes after the Financial Times reported that top government officials have investigated what legal action can be taken against former aide Dominic Cummings to prevent him releasing further information.

Since being sacked by Number 10, Mr Cummings has shared an abundance of damning revelations about the Government, via both Twitter and his blog, as well as during the inquiry in to the early handling of the pandemic.

Read more: Dominic Cummings: The key quotes from Boris Johnson's ex-adviser

The latest information shared by Cummings is a string of WhatsApp messages where the Prime Minister appeared to call the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock "totally f***ing hopeless."

Ministers and senior officials are secretly fearful that legally pursuing Cummings will turn him in to a martyr, a Government insider told the FT, so it is unlikely this decision will be made.

However, the Good Law Project's Jolyon Maugham told LBC he is prepared to support the former aide if this does occur.

"We reached out on social media, I've reached out on Gmail to him privately," Mr Maugham said, "Dominic Cummings like everyone else in the Government operates a private address and is doing Government business using his Google Mail address.

"I reached out to him and I said look, we don't think Government should be muzzling its critics. All the power rests with Government. If you've got stuff and you need to say it and you think it's in the public interest for the public to hear it, then we will make sure so far as we can that you're in a position to do so."

Mr Maugham reflected, "It tells you something important about the law really, it's a neutral tool. It exists for people Good Law Project is natural allies with and it exists for people like Dominic Cummings who, it's probably not too strong to say, absolutely hate us.

"The law is neutral, it's for everybody."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'

'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'
'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment

'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment
Caller says Chris Whitty harassment is 'what being a woman is like!'

Caller says Chris Whitty harassment is 'what being a woman is like!'
'No wonder we don't hear about other countries': James O'Brien on Austria's Covid policy

'No wonder we don't hear about other countries': James O'Brien on Austria's Covid policy
James O'Brien reacts to harassment of Chris Whitty, as police investigate

James O'Brien reacts to harassment of Chris Whitty, as police investigate
'Enough is enough' caller tells James O'Brien on Hancock resignation

'Enough is enough': James O'Brien caller reacts to Hancock resignation

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

4 days ago

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland

5 days ago

MP Stella Creasy criticises 'illegal' parliamentary maternity cover

MP Stella Creasy plans to sue Parliament over 'illegal' maternity cover for MPs

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police attended the scene after reports of noise and a street fight from local residents.

Woman who booked holiday home for Covid lockdown party given £10k fine
Spare parts for TVs and white goods will legally have to be made available to consumer from Thursday

'Right to repair': New laws to save household goods repair costs come into force
The PM struck an optimistic note around unlocking on July 19

Boris Johnson says he wants life to return to ‘as close to it was before Covid’
'Milk Carton Kids' Patrick Warren and David Spencer went missing in Solihull in 1996

Milk Carton Kids: Brother digs for answers in search for missing boys
Rishi Sunak introduced his new Labrador puppy

Chancellor Rishi Sunak introduces new puppy

It comes a week after Ms Spears delivered a dramatic testimony about the "abusive" conservatorship

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father from conservatorship
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing calls to extend the furlough scheme

Furlough scheme starts winding down amid warnings over UK's recovery
Whilst pets are unlikely to suffer seriously from Covid-19, scientists say that there is a "potential risk" that domestic animals could act as a "reservoir" for coronavirus and reintroduce it to humans

Covid-19 ‘common’ in pets whose owners have it - study

Camilla Tominey joins LBC

Camilla Tominey joins LBC with new Sunday afternoon show

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Yours is a party for the rich, isn't it?' Nick Ferrari challenges minister